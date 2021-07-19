x

Woman Born to Midwife Resolves Issue to Receive Passport

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley woman who was fighting to receive her U.S. passport says she will finally get to move to Aruba with her family.

Last month, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about the struggle Santos Aguilar faced when trying to get her passport.

It all centered around the fact that she was born in Brownsville to a midwife in 1962.

She says the government told her they needed more proof she was an American.

