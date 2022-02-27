Woman charged with arson after McAllen home fire
A woman has been arraigned on an arson charge after a home went up in flames in McAllen on Thursday.
April Marie Smith was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Friday on the charge of arson, a second-degree felony, according to Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department.
Smith's bond was set at $15,000.
Firefighters responded to the 900 block of South 17 1/2 street before 6 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria said.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say more than one family may have been living in the home.
