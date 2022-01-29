Woman dies after crash in Brownsville, police say

A woman died after a crash in Brownsville Thursday morning, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Investigator Martin Sandoval.

Police say that witnesses at the scene saw a Jeep SUV driving south on Military Highway just in front of Veterans Memorial High School.

The Jeep then lost control and swerved into northbound lanes, colliding head-on with a box truck. The crash caused another vehicle to rear-end that truck.

The driver of the Jeep, only identified as a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

"We tend to go to these calls and a lot of times this is something we don't want to do," Sandoval said. "I mean, the loss of life is tragic in any event, especially somebody as young as today."

Sandoval said road conditions may have played a role in the crash.

"That's something that our investigators are trying to figure out, if it was a factor for the accident," Sandoval said. "But we always advise that whenever there's rain or any inclement weather to please slow down. Unfortunately, we won't know the reason for this accident until later on today or maybe tomorrow."

Sandoval said the drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.