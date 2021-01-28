x

Woman found dead in Harlingen

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in Harlingen on Saturday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Deputies found the woman, who has not been identified, in a black Dodge Durango in an alley near Kroger Avenue. 

Deputies responded to the area Saturday morning after receiving a report about an abandoned vehicle. 

The cause of death remains under investigation. 

Editor's note: This story has been updated. 

