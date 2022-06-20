Woman Getting Billed for Grant-Funded Remodeling Project

UPDATE (3/27): An Edinburg elderly woman now won't have to pay for a city mistake.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the city stopped construction on her grant-funded home because it didn't pass inspection.

They said the foundation to her new home was too close to her neighbor's property.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the mistake will be made right.

They told us Edinburg's hired contractor has agreed to move Hernandez's foundation over for free.

"You got an email from the city that they would be fixing everything at their expense, not my expense like that wanted me to do it, which I can't afford. that made me feel better," said Hernandez.

Hernandez's two bedroom, one bath home should be finished by early June.

-----------

EDINBURG – An Edinburg woman worried about the grant-funded project, to rebuild her home. It does not pass city inspection.

What is supposed to cost her nothing has turned into an unpaid bill.

Through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant, the city of Edinburg Community Development team is able to rebuild homes for low-income residents like Alicia Hernandez.

The building work though has hit a stop.

“I did not pass the inspection because it's too close to the east side,” said Hernandez.

The space between her neighbor's property and where her new home will be built measures out around five feet, eight and a half inches.

“The inspector told me it was supposed to be at least seven feet. That's why he did not pass the plumbing,” she said.

Now, Hernandez is stuck with a piece of land and a very unfinished home.

“‘You need to pay,’ which I don't think is fair because it's not my fault,” said Hernandez.

She says the city worker wants her to pay at least $1,000 to move over free work, so it passes inspection.

Her other option, she says they have told her is, if she cannot pay, let them build where everything already lies. They say they will make an exception to the "seven feet from your neighbor" rule.

Hernandez, though, will not budge.

“I think I can still do something because the concrete has not been put on yet,” she said. “I hope they realize their mistake, and move it that way - west, two feet because I think they still have time.”

All she wants is more space from her neighbor.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the city of Edinburg. They relayed the same options they gave Hernandez.

When we asked for a deeper explanation, media personnel said a statement would be prepared. So far, that statement still has not been released.

Employees with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are looking into the matter.