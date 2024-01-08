Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says

A woman who was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle was pronounced dead, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

The unidentified woman in her 50's was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuna.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Ozuna said.

The release of her identity is pending notification of next of kin, Ozuna added.