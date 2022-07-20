Woman Killed in Overnight House Fire
SAN ISIDRO - Officials in Starr County are investigating after an overnight fire claimed the life of one woman.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in San Isidro.
The San Isidro Fire Chief said when they arrived on scene the house was already engulfed in flames and it was too dangerous to perform a rescue.
