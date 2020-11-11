x

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Smuggling Meth

MCALLEN – A U.S. citizen living in Mexico has been ordered to prison for importing methamphetamine into Pharr.

In June, 37-year-old Dina Maria Palacios pled guilty to smuggling 25 kilograms of meth across the Pharr International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said she had her 16-year-old daughter with her during the attempt.

She was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

Palacios is being held without bond.

