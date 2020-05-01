Woman uses uplifting messaging to help deaf community cope with isolation

WESLACO – Some say people have an essential need to be heard, especially the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Jenny Carpenter is deaf. Her understanding and caring nature led her to start up a social media community for people who are deaf. She creates uplifting content for the community through @deaflovely.

“I want people to know that they’ve not alone,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter’s battle against her inner thoughts was ongoing until recently. She now uses her experiences to fuel her content.

