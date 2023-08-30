Woman wanted in connection with infant’s death in Houston arrested in Brownsville
Related Story
A woman wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Houston was arrested in Brownsville as she attempted to flee to Mexico, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez was arrested Tuesday at the Brownsville bus station, according to a news release.
A Wednesday news release from Customs and Border Protection identified her as “a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa and was successfully taken into custody,” adding that Zavala Lopez would be extradited to Harris County for questioning in an ongoing homicide investigation.
According to a report from ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Zavala Lopez was wanted for questioning after a baby was found dead at a gas station bathroom in Houston in April 2023.
An unknown Hispanic woman went into the bathroom and left 15 minutes later. A customer discovered the baby hours later, the report stated.
UPDATE: Our partners at @CBPRGV arrested Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, on Tuesday (Aug. 1) in Brownsville, TX.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2023
Zavala Lopez is charged with felony tampering with evidence - human corpse and will be extradited to Harris County.
The investigation is continuing.#HouNews https://t.co/J8rI4mH9Cd
A social media post from the Houston Police Department stated that Zavala Lopez is facing a charge of tampering with evidence-a human corpse.
News
News Video
-
Houston murder suspect arrested in Brownsville
-
Edinburg mayor reacts to upcoming state law that limits local regulations
-
Construction of middle school paused following cease and desist letter from Starr...
-
New app allows Brownsville ISD parents to track school buses
-
Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus...