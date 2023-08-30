x

Woman wanted in connection with infant’s death in Houston arrested in Brownsville

A woman wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Houston was arrested in Brownsville as she attempted to flee to Mexico, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez was arrested Tuesday at the Brownsville bus station, according to a news release.

A Wednesday news release from Customs and Border Protection identified her as “a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa and was successfully taken into custody,” adding that Zavala Lopez would be extradited to Harris County for questioning in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Zavala Lopez was wanted for questioning after a baby was found dead at a gas station bathroom in Houston in April 2023.

An unknown Hispanic woman went into the bathroom and left 15 minutes later. A customer discovered the baby hours later, the report stated. 

A social media post from the Houston Police Department stated that Zavala Lopez is facing a charge of tampering with evidence-a human corpse.  

Wednesday, August 02 2023
