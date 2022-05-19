Woman Warns Others After Having Debit Card Duplicated

PENITAS - A thief used her cloned debit card to make a pricey purchase.

It all happened in Penitas.

Last week the victim found out someone spent over 850 dollars on her debit card.

"I had the card with me how can it be used... You know I was driving home at that time because it has a time stamp," she says.

She immediately canceled the card and filed a police report.

Penitas police investigator Oscar Barron says he's heard of this up north but never seen it here.

He says essentially someone somehow was able to make a working duplicate of the woman's card.

Police are also looking for two people they describe as persons of interest.

