Women killed in weekend San Benito crash identified

San Benito officials identified the 59-year-old woman who died in a Saturday auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the northbound lanes of the expressway near Sam Houston Street where they found a woman lying near the frontage road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, San Benito spokesman David Favila identified the victim as Martha Borrego Wadhwani.

Officers say they believe she may have tried to grab items that fell out of her vehicle when the accident occurred.

Police added that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene, and was cooperating with the investigation.