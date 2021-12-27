Workers collect unwanted tires as part of hurricane season cleanup
Related Story
In an effort to prepare for hurricane season, local governments collected more than 1,100 tires on Saturday — ensuring they wouldn't clog drainage ditches or become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Collection sites in Cameron County, Hidalgo County and Willacy County accepted unwanted tires on Saturday.
More than 900 tires were collected in Cameron County and more than 200 were collected in Hidalgo County.
Hurricane season started on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
Watch the video above for more details.
News
In an effort to prepare for hurricane season, local governments collected more than 1,100 tires on Saturday — ensuring they... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Dec. 27, 2021
-
Valley fire official reminds public about firework safety
-
Cause of house fire in Brownsville area under investigation
-
Photographer's Perspective: News coverage turns into great stories
-
Angel Line Bunk Beds recalled due to strangulation hazards