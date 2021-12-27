Workers collect unwanted tires as part of hurricane season cleanup

In an effort to prepare for hurricane season, local governments collected more than 1,100 tires on Saturday — ensuring they wouldn't clog drainage ditches or become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Collection sites in Cameron County, Hidalgo County and Willacy County accepted unwanted tires on Saturday.

More than 900 tires were collected in Cameron County and more than 200 were collected in Hidalgo County.

Hurricane season started on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

