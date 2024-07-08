x

Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings

By: Allysa Cole

Related Story

Hundreds of people looking for jobs in the Rio Grande Valley headed out to not one but two regional job fairs in Brownsville and in McAllen.

According to Workforce Solutions, more than 5,000 jobs were available at the Thursday job fairs.

Agency officials said they've seen a drastic difference in turnout between the in person job fairs and the ones held virtually.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill...
Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings
Hundreds of people looking for jobs in the Rio Grande Valley headed out to not one but two regional job... More >>
2 years ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Thursday, August 19, 2021 5:39:00 PM CDT August 19, 2021
Radar
7 Days