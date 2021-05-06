'Worst side of humanity:' Pharr police investigate assault of a 90-year-old man

The Pharr Police Department is investigating an assault case involving a 90-year-old man. Officials said one or possibly two men in their 20's broke into the man's home on the 200 block of South Magnolia Street, beat him, and made off with valuables.

At 7:00 a.m. on April 1, Isaquiel Benavides said he woke up to a disturbing phone call from his brother, who told him that his father, Roel Benavides, was nowhere to be found.

Benavides said his brother went to visit their father's home in Pharr, and upon entering his father's bedroom, he saw the floor covered in blood. That's when Benavides said he drove from his home in Port Isabel to help find his dad.

Eventually, they found him; Benavides said his father had been driving around, panicked and afraid.

"He was very very traumatized," he said. "He had a large laceration on [the] top of his head. His right arm [and] hand [were] bandaged."

Benavides said his father also had three broken ribs, the result of fighting back during the attack.

"They terrorized him, assaulted him, threatened to kill him," Benavides said. "It was a horrible ordeal that he went through."

Police released a video taken from a neighboring house; they say it shows one possible suspect wearing a two-toned windbreaker suit and flip-flops with a white logo.

According to Benavides, the suspect(s) made off with a handgun, a flat screen tv, and some cash, but he's just thankful his father managed to get away with his life. However, emotionally, Benavides said his father is still recovering.

"We have trouble trying to get our heads around how people can do this to a 90-year-old defenseless man," Benavides said. "It's like attacking a child."

Those with information are urged to contact the Pharr Police Department Tips Line at (956) 787-8477