WWII Veteran Seeks Answers from VA Regarding Medical Records

HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley veteran who served during World War II is looking for answers regarding his medical records.

His family wants to move him to North Texas but cannot due to a communication issue with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.  

The family claims his medical records weren’t being sent out.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the Harlingen VA office about the delay.

Friday, July 13 2018
