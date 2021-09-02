WWII Veteran Seeks Answers from VA Regarding Medical Records
HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley veteran who served during World War II is looking for answers regarding his medical records.
His family wants to move him to North Texas but cannot due to a communication issue with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The family claims his medical records weren’t being sent out.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the Harlingen VA office about the delay.
Watch the video above for the full story.
