Yaqui Animal Rescue applies for grant to extend spay and neuter services
Related Story
An animal shelter located in the Rio Grande Valley is applying for state funds to tackle animal overpopulation.
Yaqui Animal Rescue applied for a $200,000 grant from the Texas Spay and Neuter Program. The program allows non-profits and animal shelters to apply for grants to fund spay and neuter services.
Rebecca Chavez, chief operating officer at Yaqui Animal Rescue, said the money would allow the shelter to host more spay and neuter events to help people in the Valley.
“The overpopulation in the Rio Grande Valley is terrible. People can't afford to be spending $500, $600 or $700 to get their animal altered,” Chavez said.
Chavez said the shelter hopes to hear back about the money by May 2026.
News
An animal shelter located in the Rio Grande Valley is applying for state funds to tackle animal overpopulation. Yaqui... More >>
News Video
-
Three people arrested as Weslaco police crack down on illegal car club...
-
McAllen ISD invests $2 million in upgrades for Veterans Memorial Stadium
-
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to...
-
La Villa residents can apply to help shape city's growth
-
Valentine's Day drives biggest sales day for McAllen flower business
Sports Video
-
Second round of district play begins with Battle of Southmost
-
UTRGV takes down Kansas 7-4 on Opening Day
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player