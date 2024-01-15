Yaqui Animal Rescue asking for donations of cold weather supplies

Animal shelters across the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready for the cold weather, but they need your help.

One of those shelters is the Sullivan City-based Yaqui Animal Rescue, which cares for over 250 animals — including livestock.

The shelter is looking for space heaters, blankets, tarps, straw and dog jackets to keep those animals warm.

The shelter has an Amazon wish list of items they need.

You can also make monetary donations online or drop off the items at 1803 N. Bryan Road in Mission.