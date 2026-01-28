Yaqui Animal Rescue creating shelters for stray dogs being dumped near Donna

Staff with a Rio Grande Valley animal rescue group said they’ve been going to a field north of Donna near Val Verde Road and State Highway 107 every day.

The area is a dump site for stray dogs, and many of them roam the field.

Yaqui Animal Rescue said they’ve seen at least 60 dogs in the field.

“So many have died already,” Yaqui Animal Rescue CEO Sonia Venecia said. “They get run over, they get killed, they fight among each other.”

Venecia said the rescue is at over capacity, meaning they can’t house the dogs. Staff built a makeshift shelter out of tarps, blankets and kennels to keep those stray dogs warm. It was destroyed a month ago, but has since been partially rebuilt in a tall, grassy area.

Venecia said the rescue is worried that their resources are being stretched thin.

“I don't know how much longer we can keep on doing this because we have our own animals to take care of," Venecia said. “Yaqui has over 200 animals at our ranch. Myself, all my staff, we have ten dogs at our home."

The area falls in Hidalgo County Precinct 4. In a statement, a spokesperson said they've caught people dumping the dogs on camera, and they are working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

They remind everyone that abandoning animals is not only illegal, but it's cruel.

Read the statement in full below.

"Illegal dumping of animals has occurred in Precinct 4, and in some instances, these acts have been captured on camera. Precinct 4 has worked diligently with Hidalgo County Animal Control and the sheriff's office to investigate these cases and address the issue. Abandoning animals is cruel, illegal, and poses serious risks to both public safety and animal welfare. Individuals who engage in the illegal dumping of animals or trash may face fines, citations, or criminal charges under county and state law. We ask the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspected dumping or related activity to the authorities so that action can be taken."

Venecia said people who abandon dogs create a larger problem that impacts people in the community.

“They spread diseases to other strays, and it just keeps going on and on and on. Eventually it is going to affect people and children, mostly because they are the most susceptible,” Venecia said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 wants anyone who lives in this area to call authorities if they see anyone abandoning dogs.

