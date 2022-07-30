You know who you are, and God knows:’ Family of motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash north of Mission seeking justice
A Mission family wants the hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after a 25-year-old man was killed Sunday in a crash.
David Lee Reyes lost his life in the crash that occurred near 7 Mile North and Brushline roads north of Mission.
“They said his leg was broken and his arm,” Reyes’ mother, Bobbie Lee Reyes, said. “We get to the hospital…they told us he didn't make it.”
RELATED: DPS: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash north of Mission, search for suspect vehicle underway
Bobbi Lee Reyes says her son spent months working on his motorcycle; it was a hobby that brought him joy.
While Reyes was riding his motorcycle, a black Chrysler 300 crashed into him and drove away, leaving him to die, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Witnesses of the crash also stayed by Reyes’ side until first responders arrived.
Reyes’ family said they want answers and are asking anyone who may know who the driver is to speak up.
“Come forward if you know you did it,” Bobbie Lee Reyes said. “You know who you are, and God knows.”
DPS is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the Chrysler and the driver of the Chrysler. Troopers say the vehicle damaged its rear right door and rear right quarter area.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call DPS at 956-565-7600.
The family of David Reyes set up a GoFundMe account to support his funeral expenses. For those who wish to donate, click here.
