Youthbuild Brownsville transitioning to independent trades magnet high school

Starting in August, YouthBuild Brownsville will transition into an independent trades magnet high school, allowing students to get their diploma.

The program currently only offers GED classes and certifications in fields such as welding, manufacturing and construction.

"We're going to continue to provide that stipend to our students, so it's paid work experience for them," Youthbuild Brownsville Head of School Dorene Fourar said. "Right now we're recruiting for students grades nine through 12, up to age 20, for our high school."

The program is for young people who are behind on their credits or disengaged from traditional school to seek smaller, structured, career-oriented classes.

The program will remain tuition-free. Currently, about 30 students are enrolled, with space for 15 more.

Applications are open through March 6, 2026.