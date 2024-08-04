Zack Martin shuts down retirement talk at Cowboys Camp
Related Story
Zack Martin addresses the media at Cowboys camp regarding his comments back in June on potentially retiring in the near future.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
Zack Martin addresses the media at Cowboys camp regarding his comments back in June on potentially retiring in the near... More >>
News Video
-
DHR Health brings wheelchairs for disabled athletes in the Valley
-
Stolen ambulance out of Brownsville recovered in Mexico
-
Law enforcement showcase K9 officers in Edinburg competition
-
Valley Border Patrol agents honored for life-saving efforts during Fourth of July...
-
Sunday, August 4, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition