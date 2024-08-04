x

Zack Martin shuts down retirement talk at Cowboys Camp

By: KJ Doyle

Zack Martin addresses the media at Cowboys camp regarding his comments back in June on potentially retiring in the near future.

Watch the video above for the full story.

3 days ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 Wednesday, July 31, 2024 9:13:00 PM CDT July 31, 2024
