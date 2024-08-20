x

Zebras In Demand

Related Story

WESLACO - For years the number of high school football officials have decreased all over Texas.

CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez talked with a longtime valley referee about this issue.

News
Zebras In Demand
Zebras In Demand
WESLACO - For years the number of high school football officials have decreased all over Texas. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez... More >>
7 years ago Friday, June 30 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Friday, June 30, 2017 9:51:09 AM CDT June 30, 2017
Radar
7 Days