-
Applicant Dies at Harlingen Police Training
An applicant trying out for a spot on the Harlingen Police force died after collapsing on a running track.
-
DPS Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run in Weslaco
Authorities said a gray suspect vehicle fled after hitting 63-year-old Josie Betancourt.
-
9-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing
girl had been reported missing early thursday morning.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Investigators say Noralee Yado was found Saturday Morning unharmed.
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Body Found
body found near bentsen state park
The discovery was made around 9:30 Saturday morning.
-
Abducted 11-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in Corpus Christi
Police said they’re looking for two men in connection with her abduction.
-
Man Found Guilty in Mercedes Capital Murder Case
The 44-year-old victim was kidnapped and forcefully taken from a tire shop and found dead near some levees.
-
Valley Border Patrol Agents on High Alert
Violence and open warfare has increased recently after a leader of the Mexican Gulf Cartel was killed.
-
Allegiant Customers Frustrated after Heat-Related Delays
Some Valley travelers arrived home but without luggage.
-
Heat Endangering Valley Livestock
A Los Fresnos poultry farmer said he’s working to keep his birds safe.
-
San Juan Implements Water Restrictions
The city is starting Stage 2 water restrictions.
-
McAllen City Employees Celebrate National Safety Month
Employees dropped by city hall Friday to cool off with a refreshing beverage.
-
Valley City Announces Opening of New Fire Dept.
The fire department will be staffed with 20 volunteer firefighters.
-
Program Offering Tire Drop-Off Sites Across the RGV
More than 25 tire drop-off sites will be available.
-
Record-Breaking Temperatures Reported Across RGV
Temperatures in McAllen reached a high of 111.
-
Deadly San Juan Accident Under Investigation
Officers said the driver involved is cooperating.
-
Wedding Dresses From Across the Decades on Exhibit in Weslaco
Community members loaned many of the dresses on exhibit.
-
Teen Living with Diabetes Learning to Make Changes
The teen found out she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
-
Judge Denies Change of Venue in 1960 Murder Case
The former priest’s attorney said his client wouldn’t receive a fair trial.
-
Photographer's Perspective: Working on a Holiday
CHANNEL 5 NEWS photographer discusses what it means for them when working on a holiday.
-
Photographer’s Perspective: News By the Light of the Silvery Moon
The morning crew’s shift usually starts on silent and empty streets.
-
Photographer's Perspective: Police Ride Along
Photojournalist Marco Vecchio said police ride along stories are among his favorites.
-
New Mayor Voted in for City of San Juan
Mario Garza, former Mayor Pro Tem, ran against the incumbent Mayor San Juanita Sanchez.
-
Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway Reopened
TxDOT inspected the bridge.
-
Teen Rushed to Hospital Following Shooting
The shooting happened near Brownsville.
-
Photographer's Perspective: Working with What you Have
CHANNEL 5 NEWS photographers find a way to get the job done with the equipment they have.
-
McAllen Doctor Shares Views of Future for Diabetes
The doctor said it can be difficult for people to break habits.
-
Human Remains Found near Cameron Co. Farm
The farm is located near Rio Hondo.
-
Diabetes Patient Uses Herbal Remedies to Treat Disease
Some diabetes patients in the Rio Grande Valley are taking an alternative approach to modern medicine.
-
Health Resources Needed in Deaf Community
One UTRGV associate dean said there is a lack of interpreters.
-
Patient Details Costs of Diabetes
Diabetes is a costly disease, not only in terms of its impact on the body, but also on people’s wallets.
-
How Dialysis Helps Diabetic Patient with Kidney Disease
Diabetes can sometimes cause kidneys to stop functioning properly.
-
Diabetic Patient Shares Struggles of Dealing with Medical Expenses
The costs of medication can sometimes be costly for patients.
-
Volunteers Test for Diabetes at Flea Market
When it comes to diabetes, public health volunteers in the Rio Grande Valley said they need to be in the right place to get people informed.
-
McAllen Teen Opens Up About Living with Type 1 Diabetes
The teen was diagnosed with the disease about three years ago.
-
Missing San Benito Children Found Safe
The investigation will be turned over to Mexican authorities.
-
Suspicious Call Forces Evacuations at Hidalgo Co. Courthouse
People are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Garden Project Teaching Donna ISD Student Healthy Habits
All 14 Donna ISD elementary schools have built gardens.
-
Diabetic Patient Thankful for Free Services at McAllen Clinic
The doctors at the Hope Family Health Center work on a volunteer basis.
-
Tips on Shopping Healthy for Diabetic, Obese Patients
Experts emphasize the importance of eating multiple food groups at every meal.
-
Investigation: RGV Homeowners Restless Over Alleged Real Estate Fraud
One woman paid nearly $20,000 in cash to a company accused of defrauding many homeowners.
-
Woman Sheds 75 Pounds by Changing Lifestyle
Brownsville officials are working to help citizens pick a healthier lifestyle.
-
13 Dead in Head-On Collision in Uvalde Co.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 83 North.
-
San Carlos Center Educating Community on Diabetes
A resident said the free programs help keep herself active while serving others.
-
Psychological Effects of Diabetes
Dr. Fernandez, a psychiatric doctor and Dean of UTRGV’s medical school, said the Rio Grande Valley is a place where depression can be taboo.
-
Veteran Learning to Live with Diabetes
A KRGV reporter shared his father’s journey living with diabetes.
-
Group Creates Dance Exercise Program to Get Healthy
The group meets at the Weslaco City Park.
-
Multidisciplinary Approach Helps Those with Diabetes
Results derive from a team effort which can include a nutritionist, dietician and psychologist among others.
-
Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes Breakdown
Experts said the disease comes, primarily, from genetics.
-
Photographer's Perspective: Changing Weather Conditions
Weather conditions can make recording tricky.
-
Photographer's Perspective Live on Location with Tim Smith
CHANNEL 5 Photojournalist Elette Garza shows us a behind the scenes look at live shots with First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith.
-
Special Report: Without A Name
As per Texas law, unidentified remains are required to be investigated.
-
San Benito Robbery Suspect Arrested
The robbery happened Sunday morning at El Taco Jardin.
-
Special Report: Gaps along Border Fence
The border fence gaps can either help improve security or let criminal activity in.
-
Special Report: Life in the Gaps
The possibility of building a wall on the border weighs heavily on those that live so close.
-
Cameron Co. Judge Shares Alternative Border Wall Plans
Fifty-six miles of border fencing already runs through Cameron and Hidalgo Counties.
-
Photographer's Perspective Weathering the Elements
WESLACO - CHANNEL 5 NEWS crews deal with everything thrown at them, from noisy crowds to rainy weather. CHANNEL 5 Photojournalist Enrique Saenz says besides heat and rain, wind is what he watches out for the most. Saenz says the wind can make video look shakier the father they are away, he says, "We solve that by getting closer, and if we can't, we just hope the wind dies down. He adds the wind also changes the audio, "When the wind behaves, you can hear every word a pers...
-
Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Found Not Guilty
The county official was facing 15 counts.
-
RGV Woman Cautions People against Land Requests from Government
She defied the federal government's request to take a quarter acre of property in El Calaboz 10 years ago.
-
Executive Order Prohibits Travelers from 7 Countries to Enter U.S.
The order is supposed to last 90 days.
-
Congressman Henry Cuellar Speaks About Border Wall
Valley congressman Henry Cuellar said the proposed border wall is all "showmanship" for President Trump.
-
RGV Business Owner Predicts Sales Will Suffer Under Proposed Tax Import
President Trump announced Thursday he will work with Congress on the details of his plan.
-
Trump’s Executive Order Pushes to Enhance Public Safety
The order mentions hiring more immigration officers.
-
Presidential Inauguration Coverage
Watch a live stream of the coverage.
-
Harlingen Teen’s Family Continues Search for Missing Body
The man linked to the teen’s death was sentenced in court on Wednesday.
-
Glycemic Index Measures Carbohydrates in Foods
Diabetes and carbohydrate intake go hand-in-hand.
5 On Your Side
-
Several Mercedes Departments Spearheading Cleanup Efforts
A man said he found two venomous snakes in his backyard.
-
Employee Missing Paycheck from Closing Home Health Company
He said his direct deposit check didn't go through
-
Brownsville Man Questions Car-Cluttered Street
An investigation is underway by the city to determine if a man is in violation of running a business.
-
Disabled Man Thanks AEP for Fixing Power Line Issue
A Mercedes resident said his health could be in jeopardy.
-
Organization Questioned for Using RGV Photographer’s Photos
The man said he did not sign a contract with the organization
-
STC Student’s Disability Placard Questioned by Campus Security
Campus police said they’ve seen a growing problem with people illegally parking in handicap spaces.
-
Father Upset with BISD Over Lack of iPads
The school district contacted parents letting them know about the devices.
-
Customer Wants Company to Repair Leaky A/C Unit
He said he began noticing problems with the furnace four months after the purchase.
-
Hidalgo Co. Woman Upset with Malfunctioning Washer
The item was placed on a recall list along with more than 30 other models in November of last year.
-
Cameron Co. Elderly Man Gets Electricity Reconnected
He said county inspectors approved of the meter almost a week ago.
-
Con Mi Gente
-
JROTC Cadets Across RGV Busy at Leadership Camp
Students run drills and learn leadership at summer camp in Harlingen.
-
Edinburg CISD Presents 87-Year-old with Honorary Diploma
Dolia Gonzalez is the mother of Medal of Honor recipient Freddy Gonzalez.
-
Wedding Dresses From Across the Decades on Exhibit in Weslaco
Community members loaned many of the dresses on exhibit.
-
San Benito Principal Helps Girls Celebrate Quinceañera
Many of them might not have had the chance to celebrate their coming of age without the quinceañera party.
-
Coalition Promoting Travel on Ruta 54
The highway is the shortest route between Monterrey and the Rio Grande Valley.
-
Brownsville Dancing Competition Now In Its 10th Year
The event expanded to three days.
-
RGV Vixens One of Valley’s Female Football Teams
The Valley Vixens players include mothers, aunts and grandmothers.
-
Veteran Awarded Purple Heart Almost 8 Decades Later
The 101-year-old was one of five brothers who served in World War II.
-
Harlingen Students Promoting Teal Pumpkin Project
Houses with a teal pumpkin offer alternative treats for children with food allergies.
-
Woman on Mission to Save Ducks in Brownsville Resacas
Caro said the recent renovations actually harmed the duck population.
-
Sports
-
Javelinas Work with Valley Football Players
Texas A&M-Kingsville is watching local talent.
-
New Turf Coming In Weslaco
The Bobby Lackey Stadium is set to get an upgrade.
-
Hill Grades Himself, Vaqueros on Season 1
Room for Improvement on All Levels
-
A Blue Devil First
Monte Alto's First College Recruit
-
A Father's Reward
Family Man Coaches Soccer
-
Texas Headlines
Texas News Minute
The latest Texas news from The Associated Press
Body of man who went missing along SE Texas coast found
Authorities say the body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while fishing along the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast has been found.
6 cows killed, deputy hurt in suspected drunk driving crash
Authorities say six cows were killed and a South Texas deputy was injured during a suspected drunk driving accident.
Texas wife sentenced to prison for killing officer husband
A woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing her husband - a San Antonio police officer - by running him over with her vehicle.
Kidnapped Border Patrol agent says he feared for family
An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas tells investigators he got into a vehicle with two men accused of kidnapping him in order to get them away from his family.
Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe
A federal judge has ordered another review of whether the already-operating Dakota Access pipeline might unfairly affect the Standing Rock Sioux.
3-year-old dies after he's found in hot car in Texas home
Fort Worth police say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in his home's yard.
Analysis: Texas gave House GOP biggest gerrymandering bump
An Associated Press analysis shows that congressional districts drawn by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature helped the party gain nearly four extra U.S. House seats during last fall's election - the...
Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Report: Florida leads nation in deaths caused by lightning
Florida is leading the nation in the number of people killed by lightning strikes.
TV LISTINGS
ENTERTAINMENT
Stories
-
Applicant Dies at Harlingen Police Training
An applicant trying out for a spot on the Harlingen Police force died after collapsing on a running track.
-
DPS Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run in Weslaco
Authorities said a gray suspect vehicle fled after hitting 63-year-old Josie Betancourt.
Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
-
Abducted 11-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
Police said they’re looking for two men in connection with her abduction.
-
Valley Border Patrol Agents on High Alert
Violence and open warfare has increased recently after a leader of the Mexican Gulf Cartel was killed.
-