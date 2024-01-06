FEMA Representative Advises to Follow Codes when Rebuilding Home

WESLACO – Recovering from a natural disaster often involves reconstruction.

FEMA representatives are advising people when you rebuild, you can't ignore the law.

If rebuilding is part of your recovery you need to make sure you are following local, state and federal construction codes to avoid breaking the law.

Letisia Guevara is slowly recuperating after the June floods that left her home badly damaged.

She says she doesn't know much about the rules she has to follow when it comes to making sure her home is safe and legal.

We sat down with Kingsley Johnson, a FEMA mitigation expert on what people should know when it comes to rebuilding.

One thing he mentioned is that there are laws.

“If you are going to have to redo 50% of your house then you have to bring in your entire house up to code which can include elevation,” he explains.

Johnson adds these codes or laws are placed by local, state and federal government.

Every part of a structure from roofs, walls, plumbing, septic systems and or air/heating systems may require a permit before placement.

To find out more information on what structure code applies to your home, Johnson says you should contact your local government office.

Watch the video for the full story.