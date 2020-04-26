x

Laredo Medical Center employee dies after contracting the coronavirus
The city of Laredo announced on Saturday that another person had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:59:00 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
Many states fall short of mandate to track virus exposure
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JASON DEAREN ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:44:48 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?
By MICHAEL TACKETT and JOSH BOAK WASHINGTON (AP) — The New Deal was really a series of new deals,... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:26:00 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes
By SETH BORENSTEIN WASHINGTON (AP) — What President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:20:26 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
Antibody research underway at STHS to detect those unaware they were infected
Several people have contracted the coronavirus, got better and never got tested. They don’t even know for sure they were... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 11:17:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital
MISSION – With new parents exposed to the outside world and germs, anxiety is creeping in during the pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
10 more people in Cameron County test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 354
Cameron County announced the confirmation of 10 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. This raises the total of cases in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online
On Thursday, state health officials announced the approval to allow recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
Some businesses defy Texas rules on virus-related closings
By JAMIE STENGLE, JOHN L. MONE, and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press DALLAS (AP) - A handful... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer DETROIT (AP) - Cindy Parkhurst could have stayed home collecting... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:06:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
