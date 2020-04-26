Grid
The city of Laredo announced on Saturday that another person had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total... More >>
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JASON DEAREN ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many... More >>
By MICHAEL TACKETT and JOSH BOAK WASHINGTON (AP) — The New Deal was really a series of new deals,... More >>
By SETH BORENSTEIN WASHINGTON (AP) — What President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of... More >>
Several people have contracted the coronavirus, got better and never got tested. They don’t even know for sure they were... More >>
MISSION – With new parents exposed to the outside world and germs, anxiety is creeping in during the pandemic. ... More >>
Cameron County announced the confirmation of 10 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. This raises the total of cases in the... More >>
On Thursday, state health officials announced the approval to allow recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries... More >>
By JAMIE STENGLE, JOHN L. MONE, and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press DALLAS (AP) - A handful... More >>
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer DETROIT (AP) - Cindy Parkhurst could have stayed home collecting... More >>
Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital
Antibody research underway at STHS to detect those unaware they were infected
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online
Valley retailers officially reopen for curbside, delivery services
No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna