Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home
As families gather for Christmas, one family in Edinburg is sorting through the rubble of what was once their home.
Paula Hernandez said she is still struggling to believe the home she lived in for 35 years is gone.
“We built it with so much effort, and now, look,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez’s husband, Francisco, built the home little by little over the years. It was destroyed in a Monday fire, along with important documents and medications.
“Everything burned down. The good thing is that I had already given them their Christmas gifts,” Hernandez said.
Despite losing all of their belongings, the family says they're just thankful to be alive.
“We didn't get burned, thank God, but this Christmas is going to be sad,” Hernandez said.
As they sort through the remains of their home, the family found only small items like socks and charred pages from a Bible.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home
-
Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
-
Police: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting
-
Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island
-
Travelers cross into Nuevo Progreso for last-minute Christmas shopping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season