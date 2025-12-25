Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home

As families gather for Christmas, one family in Edinburg is sorting through the rubble of what was once their home.

Paula Hernandez said she is still struggling to believe the home she lived in for 35 years is gone.

“We built it with so much effort, and now, look,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s husband, Francisco, built the home little by little over the years. It was destroyed in a Monday fire, along with important documents and medications.

“Everything burned down. The good thing is that I had already given them their Christmas gifts,” Hernandez said.

Despite losing all of their belongings, the family says they're just thankful to be alive.

“We didn't get burned, thank God, but this Christmas is going to be sad,” Hernandez said.

As they sort through the remains of their home, the family found only small items like socks and charred pages from a Bible.

