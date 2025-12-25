Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
Here at the Channel 5 News, we've been debating one question that we're now bringing to you: Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
Vote on our Twitter poll and sound off in the replies!
Tune in tonight at 10 as we settle this debate, and hear from you: Do you put ketchup on your tamales?— KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS (@krgv) December 25, 2025
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg family spending their Christmas rebuilding after fire destroys their home
-
Do you put ketchup on your tamales?
-
Police: Brownsville ISD employee facing charges following officer-involved shooting
-
Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island
-
Travelers cross into Nuevo Progreso for last-minute Christmas shopping
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season