UTRGV WBB season ends with 67–52 loss to McNeese

The season came to an end for the UTRGV women’s basketball team after a 67–52 loss to McNeese in the conference tournament.

The Vaqueros kept the game competitive early, trailing by just one point heading into halftime. However, McNeese took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Vaqueros 23–13 to build a lead that UTRGV could not overcome.

Freshman Chazlyn Dettor led the Vaqueros with a strong performance, recording a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace the team. Charlotte O’Keefe also added a double-double of her own, continuing her consistent production throughout the season.

The defeat officially brings the UTRGV women’s basketball season to a close.