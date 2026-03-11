Escobares police investigating body found in Rio Grande

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found Wednesday floating in the Rio Grande, according to the Escobares Police Department.

According to police spokesman Lt. Jesse Alvarez, police were called to the scene to assist Border Patrol agents with a potential drowning victim south of Cyndy’s Avenue at around noon.

When police arrived, they found a male floating in the water.

Police are investigating to rule out any foul play.

Additional details were not provided.