Valley residents react to multi-billion dollar oil refinery project in Brownsville

A multi-billion dollar oil refinery project is set to break ground at the Port of Brownsville in April and is expected to bring hundreds of construction and refinery jobs to the area.

Channel 5 News spoke with people in Brownsville for their reactions to the America First Refining project, which is expected to bring 500 permanent jobs to the area once completed, and produce about 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum a year.

One longtime Brownsville resident said she's concerned about the environment and natural habitats many people come to visit.

She worries they could disappear as more large-scale industrial projects are built in Cameron County. She said she trusts that city and port officials are bringing in the new refinery with the intention to create jobs and boost the economy but is worried natural areas will be overcome by these large industrial projects.

A couple from San Benito says the new oil refinery could actually bring back many people who had to leave the Valley for higher-paying jobs. The woman said her brothers have had to leave the Valley to work in oil refineries in Corpus Christi and Houston, and she would like to see them back in the Valley.

There is no set timeline on how long it will take for the oil refinery to be completed.

Watch the video above for the full story.