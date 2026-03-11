Governor Abbott joins AT&T to deliver laptops to Los Fresnos CISD students

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 3/11/2026)

Gov. Greg Abbott joined AT&T on Wednesday to hand out 150 laptops to graduating seniors at the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District.

"The reason why we're here is because 150 seniors have demonstrated that they're either ready to go to college or ready to go straight into a career," Abbott said.

The laptops were funded through a collaboration between AT&T, Compudopt, and the Los Fresnos CISD Education Foundation. The distribution celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Abbott highlighted the state's investment in career and technical education. Over the past two years, Texas has invested $7 billion in career and technical education programs, Abbott said.

According to Abbott, the seniors receiving the laptops “have demonstrated the brand of excellence you are able to achieve here in the state of Texas."

AT&T South Region President Leslie Ward said the company is honored to support local students.

Los Fresnos CISD Education Foundation Chair Adan Garcia said the event supports student aspirations.

"Our vision is a district where every individual's aspirations are met with unparalleled support, and today's laptop distribution is a great example of how we can support local students,” Garcia said.