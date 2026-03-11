Cameron County commissioner arrested on DWI charge following crash

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez. Photo credit: Brownsville jail records.

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge Tuesday following a traffic crash, the commissioner confirmed to Channel 5 News.

In a statement issued by Lopez, the commissioner apologized for his actions.

“I respect the law and will fully cooperate as this matter moves forward. I have served this community my entire adult life, and I remain committed to the people of Cameron County,” Lopez said. “I understand the concern that situations like this can create in our community. Public trust matters deeply to me, and I take seriously the responsibility that comes with serving in public office. I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to have the facts reviewed fairly.”

According to the Brownsville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard for a “minor traffic crash.” Lopez was identified as the driver at fault for the crash, and police said he displayed signs of intoxication at the scene.

Lopez was arrested and charged with DWI as a result of the investigation, police added.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Lopez is up for reelection in a May 26, 2026, runoff for the Democratic primary race for his seat.

“I also understand that during an election season situations like this can quickly become part of the political conversation and overshadow a lifetime of work,” Lopez said. “Despite this situation, my love for Cameron County and commitment to serving its residents remains unchanged.”

Read the statement in full below:

"Last night I was arrested on a charge of DWI. I am deeply sorry. This matter is now part of an active legal process, I cannot comment on the details at this time. I respect the law and will fully cooperate as this matter moves forward. I have served this community my entire adult life, and I remain committed to the people of Cameron County.

I understand the concern that situations like this can create in our community. Public trust matters deeply to me, and I take seriously the responsibility that comes with serving in public office. I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to have the facts reviewed fairly.

This past year has been one of the most difficult of my life following the loss of my wife. Losing her has been incredibly painful, and I continue to navigate that grief every day. During this time, I have been grateful for the compassion and support so many in our community have shown my family and me.

I also understand that during an election season situations like this can quickly become part of the political conversation and overshadow a lifetime of work.

Despite this situation, my love for Cameron County and commitment to serving its residents remains unchanged. I will continue focusing on the work that matters most to our community — improving infrastructure and drainage, strengthening public services, and addressing the everyday needs of the people I represent.

I remain deeply grateful for the support of this community and committed to serving Cameron County with integrity and dedication."