Upcoming oil refinery will be cleanest on the planet, Port of Brownsville officials say

Port of Brownsville officials provided more details on a massive oil refinery project that was first announced by President Donald Trump.

The America First Refining project will be built on 240 acres of land at the Port of Brownsville, and will be the first new oil refinery in the country in nearly 50 years.

President Donald Trump first announced the project on social media.

The refinery will be built across the channel from the shrimp basin, about two miles west of the basin and 17 miles from SpaceX's Starbase facility.

Port of Brownsville Director William Dietrich discussed the project in a Wednesday press conference.

"This will be the cleanest refinery on the planet. It will be powered by hydrogen and there are numerous other technological factors that we can't discuss right now," Dietrich said. "It would be best if the company comes in and explains that to everybody."

The refinery is expected to produce about 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum.

The project will create up to 1,500 construction jobs and about 500 permanent jobs after that.

Officials say there is no timeline on how long the project will take to complete, but they expect to break ground as early as April.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.