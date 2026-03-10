UTRGV women’s basketball advances past Northwestern State to SLC tournament semifinals

The UTRGV women’s basketball team took down Northwestern State on Tuesday afternoon in the Southland Conference tournament.

With the win, the Vaqueros advance to the tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

UTRGV trailed for much of the first half before dominating the third quarter. The Vaqueros scored 30 points in the period, and shooting 82% from the field, after scoring just 17 points in the first two quarters combined.

That allowed the Vaqueros to take a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Demons gave the Vaqueros a scare late as they dropped in three straight threes in 26 seconds to cut the lead down to four with 1:12 remaining. UTRGV ultimately held the Demons to just one point the rest of the way to secure the win.

Jalayah Ingram led the way in the scoring department with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Charlotte O’Keefe, Chazlyn Dettor, and Gianna Angiolet also finished in double figures.

The Vaqueros will face McNeese in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at The Legacy Center in Lake Charles.