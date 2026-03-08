x

PSJA North finished 4-1 in Louie Alamia Baseball Showcase in Edinburg

4 hours 14 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2026 Mar 7, 2026 March 07, 2026 11:17 PM March 07, 2026 in Sports
Highlights from Day 3 of the Edinburg Baseball Tournament with wins from Laredo United over Pioneer and PSJA North over Brownsville Veterans Memorial.

