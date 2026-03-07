x

Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after 3-0 victory over Rowe

Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after 3-0 victory over Rowe
3 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 11:09 PM March 06, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from Pioneer's win in boys soccer 3-0 over Nikki Rowe.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days