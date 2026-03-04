x

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026: Warm & breezy with a high of 89

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026: Warm & breezy with a high of 89
7 hours 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 10:31 AM March 04, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days