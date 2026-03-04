Sheriff’s office: Brothers shot during road rage incident near Harlingen

A Rio Hondo man shot two brothers after they attacked him on a Cameron County road while his young children sat in his truck, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting and a fight in progress Tuesday at around 7:20 a.m. at the corner of FM 508 and FM 509.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds and a third man showing signs of assault and “extensive injuries.” Two children, ages 9 and 10, were found unharmed inside a black Ford F-150.

Octavio Sanchez, 38, told deputies he was driving west on FM 508 with his two children when he passed two vehicles, nearly forcing one off the road.

The two vehicles, a red Ford Focus and a gray PT Cruiser, began following Sanchez and signaled for him to stop.

Sanchez said he pulled over and exited his truck. Two brothers, Roel Benitez and Tristan Benitez, began attacking him, he told deputies.

Sanchez suffered injuries to his eye socket, multiple bumps on his head and small cuts on his face.

“[Sanchez] stated that he was able to retrieve his weapon from the center console and discharged it as both brothers continued to assault him,” the news release stated.

Tristan Benitez was shot once in his left forearm and armpit. Roel Benitez was shot once in his stomach area. The brothers were hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators collected a 40-caliber handgun and several spent casings from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.