Democratic primary for Cameron County judge heading to a runoff

Incumbent Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. is in the lead to retain his seat in the Democratic primary, according to unofficial election results from the county.

Treviño received 14,479 votes, or over 43%, according to the county elections department.

Despite getting a majority of the votes, it wasn't enough to cross the 50% threshold, likely trigerring a runoff.

Port of Brownsville Board Chairman Esteban “Steve” Guerra received more than 30% of the votes, or 9,948 ballots during early voting. Former Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza received 8,584 votes, or more than 26% of the votes.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican challenger Mauro Garza in the November 2026 election.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

