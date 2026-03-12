x

Thursday, March 12, 2026: Breezy and nice day with highs in the 70s

Thursday, March 12, 2026: Breezy and nice day with highs in the 70s
4 hours 18 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 10:34 AM March 12, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days