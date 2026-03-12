Edinburg police arrest two suspects linked to multiple vehicle break-ins

Antonio Martinez. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

Edinburg Police Department officers arrested two suspects in connection with a vehicle break-in and several other burglaries in the area, according to a news release.

One of the suspects, identified as a juvenile male, allegedly pointed a gun at a homeowner who caught them in the act.

Police said 25-year-old Antonio Martinez of McAllen was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and four counts of burglary of a vehicle in connection with a vehicle break-in that was reported on Wednesday morning.

A juvenile was also caught by police and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, burglary of a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests happened after Edinburg police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. Ascot Drive around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday after a resident reported seeing someone breaking into his vehicle. When the homeowner walked outside, one of the suspects confronted him and pointed a firearm at him before both suspects ran off, the news release stated.

Officers quickly found and arrested Martinez near the scene and recovered a firearm. The juvenile male was later taken into custody.