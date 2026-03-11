Dozens respond to Hidalgo County survey on mosquito prevention and safety habits

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department wants residents to fill out a survey about mosquitoes. The survey will help county health leaders figure out where to focus their resources.

Dozens of people have already filled out the survey. Amy Gonzalez is the agency's lead epidemiologist, and her team tracks 30 different species of mosquitoes found in Hidalgo County.

"You can't really see them with the naked eye; we see them under the microscope to kind of figure out what species of mosquito it is because different species can carry different viruses," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the survey will help the county learn what people do to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

"Some of the responses say that once they felt a mosquito bite, then they'll go inside and put on mosquito repellent, but at that point you're putting yourself at risk," Gonzalez said.

The county says what they learn from the survey will help them improve their education efforts in the community.

To stop mosquitoes from breeding, remove all standing water around your home. To prevent them from biting you, wear long sleeves.

