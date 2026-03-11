Food trucks coming to Progreso City Park

Progreso city officials approved a plan to bring food trucks to the city's only park for the first time.

The goal is to attract more visitors to the area and help small businesses get more exposure.

The food trucks will be set up in a grassy area at Progreso City Park in front of the parking lot near FM 1015.

Vendors are expected to be on site seven days a week.

The city has four slots available, and one vendor has already been approved out of several applications.

"People wanted to be given the opportunity to set up a food truck, and we just had to come up with a spot," Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.

Vendors will need to apply at city hall and pay an application fee.

Once applications are received, the city council will review and approve them.

"If they don't need electricity because they have a generator, then they can start right away," Estrada said.

Alexis, a Progreso resident who brings her kids to the park almost every week, said the food trucks will make visits easier for her family.

Her only concern is safety.

"Attracting the wrong crowd, there’s a place for everything, and coming every now and then wouldn’t be wrong, but you don’t want the wrong crowd coming," Alexis said.

City leaders said they will work with police to keep safety in mind.

Money from the application fees will be given back to the city for park improvements or future events.

