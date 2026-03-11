Alamo cracking down on leftover campaign signs from the March primaries

The city of Alamo will start fining people if campaign signs from the March primaries aren't taken down.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said signs have stayed up longer than they should have in past elections, and the city wants to change that.

"In past elections sometimes, they stay up longer, way longer than they should," Garza said. "We are very friendly with all candidates, and we just want to do this in an orderly fashion."

Garza said the city will start issuing fines for signs that aren’t removed by Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Fines vary based on the size of the sign. If a sign is under 4 feet, the fine is $25. If it's larger than that, the fine is $50 per sign.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department said each city sets its own rules and deadlines on when campaign signs need to come down.

The only campaign signs that should be up are those for ongoing elections like the runoffs or the upcoming school and city elections in May.

Alamo has not fined anyone in the past, and Garza said he hopes it stays that way.

