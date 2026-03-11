Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County commissioner arrested on DWI charge following crash
-
Escobares police investigating body found in Rio Grande
-
Dozens respond to Hidalgo County survey on mosquito prevention and safety habits
-
Food trucks coming to Progreso City Park
-
Alamo cracking down on leftover campaign signs from the March primaries