Baseball fans react to the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The baseball Gods heard the prayers of all the Texas fans, to bring the World Classic to Houston.

The most anticipated matchup in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and the fans were all over it.

“Big baseball fans, it's a baseball classic you have to! There’s no way you cant. It’s a one in a lifetime experience you have to be here," said Kassandra Solitaire and Alyssa Ramirez, both Houston fans.

Whether it was to cheer on Aaron Judge two run home run, or a Jaren Duran out at home, Daikin Park was absolutely electric.

And if we know something about the RGV is they can't miss an event like this one

“I’m from Pharr Texas… GO USA BABY!," said Pharr native, Victor Romo.

The Valley is being very well represented in this classic. Former Hidalgo Pirate Gerardo Reyes is part of Team Mexico's pitching staff.

“That’s awesome! What else do you expect from someone from the valley playing in the world cup. We’re here to support everybody. Big fans," said Romo.

Whether it's Team Mexico or Team USA coming out on top, the fans were the real winners.