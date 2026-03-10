$3 million project bringing improvements to Elsa park

A new family pavilion and restrooms are among the additions coming to the Pacific Trails Park in Elsa as part of a nearly $3 million upgrade project.

Water fountains will be added and dozens of trees will be planted. The splash pad and playground area are also getting upgraded with new solar lights.

"It's a great opportunity for families, and gives their kids a place to go. Summertime is a tough time, and it is hot. Parents want their kid out of the house, this is a perfect place," Elsa Mayor Al Perez said.

The project is being paid for with grants.

The upgrades are expected to wrap up in about three months.