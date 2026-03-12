Playmaker: Brownsville soccer star Sizu Aguillon makes his mark across the Valley

A senior at Brownsville ISD’s Porter Early College High School is turning heads on the soccer field with a name and playing style inspired by one of the sport's greatest legends.

Sizu Aguillon was named after French soccer icon Zinedine Zidane. His father watched the 2006 World Cup and decided to give his son that name.

"Sizu came from Zinedine Zidane… [my father] really liked the name," Aguillon said.

The name came with a similar playing style. Aguillon started playing varsity soccer with Brownsville Porter and quickly showed his talent for passing.

"When I play midfield, I like passing the ball a lot. Like how my dad told me about Zidane, he would pass the ball so much and honestly, just passing the ball and seeing my teammates score is such a great feeling," Aguillon said.

Porter Boys Soccer Head Coach Jose Espitia sees Aguillon's high soccer IQ on the field. The senior knows when to pass and when to make individual plays.

"He's a player that understands the sport. He's got a high IQ, and he's really quick to adapt," Espitia said.

Aguillon has won three district titles with the Cowboys. The latest came after victories over Brownsville Pace and Weslaco East last week.

The Battle of Southmost rivalry with Brownsville Lopez stands out as one of his favorite memories. Each match feels like a playoff game with everyone watching.

"It's so crazy; it's such a different feeling knowing that everyone is watching you and how you play, critiquing everything that you do. Honestly, the atmosphere is really really big too," Aguillon said.

Aguillon is now focused on helping Porter make a deep playoff run. After that, he wants to secure a college soccer scholarship.

"My goal is to play college ball to see if I can make it professional, which has been my goal since I was little," Aguillon said.

Several colleges showed interest in Aguillon after he played in San Antonio in December.

“So he's got some good opportunities. He's got the grades which is the most important part and he's got parental support which is a plus," Espitia said.

