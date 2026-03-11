Bond denied for Mission man accused of sexually abusing teen girl

Jose Alberto Chavez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 27-year-old man is in custody after sexually abusing a girl for about a year at a residence near Mission, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of his relatives were previously arrested in connection with the same investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Jose Alberto Chavez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, records show.

Bond for Chavez was denied.

As previously reported, Chavez was wanted since Jan. 14, 2026 after a sexual abuse of a child report involving a 13-year-old girl and the male suspect was filed.

RELATED STORY: Mother and sisters of sexual abuse of a child suspect charged with failure to report

“During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that the abuse had occurred over a period of approximately one year,” a news release stated.

Chavez was arrested without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

On March 3, sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Leonor Cano Chavez, 33-year-old Roxanna Chavez, and 25-year-old Thaiz Chavez on charges of failure to stop or report an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Leonor was identified as Jose Alberto Chavez’s mother, and the other two women were identified as his sisters.

By state law, anyone suspecting child or elder abuse is required to report it to authorities and the state.

Those wanting to report child and elder abuse cases are urged to contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hotline at 1-800-252-5400.